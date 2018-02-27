BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah has named her running mate.

The former policy director for first lady Michelle Obama said Tuesday that Sharon Blake will accompany her on the ticket. Blake is former president of the Baltimore Teachers Union.

Vignarajah and Blake filed their candidacies at the state elections board on Tuesday, hours before the 9 p.m. filing deadline.

Vignarajah is running in a crowded Democratic primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The primary is June 26.

