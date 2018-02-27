BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are about 50 Walmart locations in the state of Maryland, but the retailer (or at least one of its suppliers) doesn’t have a great grasp on what the state actually looks like, as it turns out.

As Reddit user bmorelegalbeagle pointed out Monday, the store is selling a medium-density fibreboard panel craft product that claims to be in the shape of Maryland… but it’s not.

Here’s a comparison:

“I suppose that Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are now part of Virginia?” one Reddit user wrote.

“They left out everything west of the Chesapeake but gratefully added the VA portion of the DMV peninsula,” another said.

A third suggested the person who made the product “must have been a color blind designer working off the electoral map.”

Whatever happened… better luck next time, Walmart.

