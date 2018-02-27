BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Local TV, Walmart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are about 50 Walmart locations in the state of Maryland, but the retailer (or at least one of its suppliers) doesn’t have a great grasp on what the state actually looks like, as it turns out.

As Reddit user bmorelegalbeagle pointed out Monday, the store is selling a medium-density fibreboard panel craft product that claims to be in the shape of Maryland… but it’s not.

Here’s a comparison:

Marylands Shape Mangled In Craft Item For Sale At Walmart

maryland county map Marylands Shape Mangled In Craft Item For Sale At Walmart

“I suppose that Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are now part of Virginia?” one Reddit user wrote.

“They left out everything west of the Chesapeake but gratefully added the VA portion of the DMV peninsula,” another said.

A third suggested the person who made the product “must have been a color blind designer working off the electoral map.”

Whatever happened… better luck next time, Walmart.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch