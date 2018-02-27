BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A really perfect dry and and sunny afternoon with pleasant temperatures, on a day that started below freezing.
Tomorrow will see a lot more clouds, but it will still be mild as we should again reach the upper 50’s.
By Thursday, an area of low pressure will bring rain and a breezy weather pattern to the entire area. Rain can be heavy at times later Thursday, and temperatures may drop during the day on Friday. Its still possible that we see a period of wet snow showers by later Friday, as the storm wraps up well offshore.
Sunny, breezy, but dry conditions are on tap for the weekend.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk