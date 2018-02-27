BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A really perfect dry and and sunny afternoon with pleasant temperatures, on a day that started below freezing.

Tomorrow will see a lot more clouds, but it will still be mild as we should again reach the upper 50’s.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure will bring rain and a breezy weather pattern to the entire area. Rain can be heavy at times later Thursday, and temperatures may drop during the day on Friday. Its still possible that we see a period of wet snow showers by later Friday, as the storm wraps up well offshore.

Sunny, breezy, but dry conditions are on tap for the weekend.

