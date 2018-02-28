BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second arrest has been made in a previously unsolved gang-related homicide investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment for the murder of Jose Portillo.

Sandoval-Rodriguez was already incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Portillo’s remains were found in August 2017, but weren’t identified until earlier this year. He had been reported missing back in March 2016.

Through their investigation, police determined that Sandoval-Rodriguez helped lure Portillo to Quiet Waters Park, where Portillo was murdered. Police say Sandoval-Rodriguez also helped bury Portillo’s body.

David Enrique Diaz Alvarado, 20, was arrested last month and charged with the first degree murder Portillo’s death.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook