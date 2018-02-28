BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: CLICK HERE to read and see more about today's town hall special.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two individuals and a dog were involved in a collision with a building Wednesday afternoon after the driver reportedly overdosed.

The Annapolis Fire Department says a person crashed their vehicle into a building in the 1700 block of West Street after suffering an overdose.

Responders found the driver unconscious at the scene and then regained consciousness after two doses of Narcan was administered by medics.

The driver and passenger were treated and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver’s dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident and was not injured.

The building involved did not suffer any structural damage.

No other injuries were reported.

