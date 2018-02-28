BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he opposes President Donald Trump’s idea of protecting students by arming teachers.
“I don’t think we should be handing out guns to drama teachers and biology teachers,” Gov. Hogan said. “However, I think we ought to let the local school systems make decisions on whether they should have armed, trained resource officers that they believe could help kids in the school. That’s a different story.”
At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Hogan announced that he will be adding $125 million to enhance school safety procedures in Maryland.
