BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have released surveillance video of two individuals who are believed to be connected to a shooting that left a 43-year-old man injured.

Baltimore police say on Feb. 10 around 6:30 p.m., a man was shot after a dispute with two unknown individuals in the 100 block of Fagley Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Citywide Shooting Unit are attempting to identify the two individuals seen in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

