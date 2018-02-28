BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall today at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing. #BMoreTogether
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The principal of Gwynns Falls Elementary School is gaining internet fame after performing for students.

Principal Nikomar Mosley stepped during the school’s 2018 Black Heritage Program. He is a member of the historically black fraternity Omega Psi Phi.

The video has generated over 1 million views on the school’s Facebook and was also posted to Instagram:

Many who watched the video were inspired.

One Facebook member commented “You go, sir! Represent for all the Divine Nine who shape the future of all our young students. As a member of a Greek Organization, I too teach, and believe we have a responsibility to pass our knowledge on to the younger generation. Keep at it!”

Mosley received more than just support online, as students and faculty can be heard cheering him on in the background.

