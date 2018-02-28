BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DICK’S Sporting Goods took to Twitter Wednesday to announce they will no longer sell assault-style rifles; including in their Field & Stream locations.
The company has locations in 16 cities in Maryland.
The chain released a statement explaining that they are “deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland.” They extend their thoughts and prayers to the victims but continue on to say thoughts and prayers are not enough.
On Wednesday’s “Good Morning America,” Dick’s Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said that after the shooting the company “felt it needed to do something.”
Stack says that the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, even though all existing rules were followed. It was not the gun used at the shooting.
The statement states that while they support and respect the Second Amendment, they want to take steps to solve the problem of gun violence in America.
It includes a list of changes DICK’S Sporting Goods will enact starting Wednesday. The list is as follows:
- We will no longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles. We had already removed them from all DICK’S stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but we will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores.
- We will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.
- We will no longer sell high capacity magazines.
- We never have and never will sell bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly
The franchise also encouraged legislators to enact “common sense gun reform” and pass certain regulations:
- Ban assault-style firearms
- Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21
- Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks
- Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law
- Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms
- Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks
The company says they have tremendous respect for the students organizing throughout the country regarding gun violence and they want them to know that their pleas are being heard.
