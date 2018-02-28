BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DICK’S Sporting Goods took to Twitter Wednesday to announce they will no longer sell assault-style rifles; including in their Field & Stream locations.

The company has locations in 16 cities in Maryland.

The chain released a statement explaining that they are “deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland.” They extend their thoughts and prayers to the victims but continue on to say thoughts and prayers are not enough.

On Wednesday’s “Good Morning America,” Dick’s Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said that after the shooting the company “felt it needed to do something.”

Stack says that the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, even though all existing rules were followed. It was not the gun used at the shooting.

The statement states that while they support and respect the Second Amendment, they want to take steps to solve the problem of gun violence in America.

It includes a list of changes DICK’S Sporting Goods will enact starting Wednesday. The list is as follows:

We will no longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles. We had already removed them from all DICK’S stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but we will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores.

We will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.

We will no longer sell high capacity magazines.

We never have and never will sell bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly

The franchise also encouraged legislators to enact “common sense gun reform” and pass certain regulations:

Ban assault-style firearms

Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21

Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks

Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law

Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms

Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks

The company says they have tremendous respect for the students organizing throughout the country regarding gun violence and they want them to know that their pleas are being heard.

We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/WmT50BO7mx — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that's in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that's taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

