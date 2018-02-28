BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is searching the suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash late Tuesday night.

The crash happened sometime before 10:40 p.m., in the southbound lane of Annapolis Rd., north of Hoffman Ave. near the Anne Arundel County line.

First responders were called out to the scene after a motorist called police. The victim, who has been identified as Thomas Fisher, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet been able to find any witnesses to the crash, but have identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 1997-1999 Buick LeSabre.

The vehicle will have damage to the center front-end grill area, and will be missing the Buick emblem. The vehicle may also have denting damage to the hood and could have a cracked or shattered windshield.

Anyone who sees a Buick LeSabre with damage to the front grill area or has any information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.

