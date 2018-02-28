BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released new information as they continue their investigation into the fatal shooting of Prince George’s County Police Department Sergeant Mujahid Ramzziddin.

Ramzziddin was shot by Glenn Tyndell after a neighbor came to get help with a domestic situation.

As Ramzziddin went to help the woman, he was confronted by her estranged husband, Tyndell, who was armed with a shotgun.

Police say Tyndell fired five shotgun shells at Ramzziddin. Officers were able to recover the shotgun after Tyndell discarded it in a nearby creek.

No shell casings from Ramzziddin’s department issued firearm were found at the scene, meaning he didn’t fire any shots before he was killed.

Tyndell also stole Ramzziddin’s gun. according to police, and fired it twice at police as he was fleeing from officers.

Tyndell was found holding Ramzzidddin’s gun after being shot by officers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook