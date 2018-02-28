BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall today at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of forcing an 18-year-old in prostitution.

Jabari Theodore, 26, has been charged with human trafficking, prostitution, and concealing a deadly weapon. He was released from jail after posting $2,500 bond.

The investigation into Theodore started after detectives found an ad on Backpage – which is know to be used for prostitution – for an 18-year-old who was at a hotel on Washington Blvd. in Laurel.

The Howard County Police Department investigation found that Theodore was setting up the meetings for the woman, and he would then take the money she made.

Police arrested Theodore at the hotel on Tuesday, and the 18-year-old woman was put into contact with services for human trafficking victims.

