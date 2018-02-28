BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man whose body was found on fire in the 1200 block of East Belvedere Avenue Tuesday died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a fire, and found members of the Baltimore City Fire Department extinguishing the man’s body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s office ruled that he was set on fire after being assaulted.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Shamar Poole of the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

