BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The widow of a man who police say shot and killed an off-duty Prince George’s County Police officer in Brandywine last week has offered prayers for the officer’s family on Facebook, and say he saved her life.

Investigators say the woman came to Cpl. Mujahid A. Ramzziddin, a neighbor, for help with a domestic situation.

Ramzziddin went to help the woman and was confronted by her estranged husband, 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, who was armed with a shotgun.

“He stood his ground to defend the life of the individual who had come to him for help,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry P. Stawinski III.

Detectives say Ramzziddin was able to issue a signal 13 on his radio before he died.

Sources say that the woman called police and said her husband had shot a police officer. When more police responded, she gave them a vehicle description, which reportedly led to a police chase into Charles County.

Tyndell was eventually shot and killed by officers.

“Anyone who knew me and my husband Glenn knew we were each others world,” his widow wrote on Facebook Monday. “The love we have could never be defined or measured. On July 11,2016 when we took our vows I vowed to be with him until death do us part. And while I endured painful times during our relationship it was only when the pain was directed to our children was when I had to end my loyalty to our vows and start protecting our children. As adults we are responsible for our actions and make choices to stay in relationships for better or worse. But as parents our first priority is always to protect our children.”

“I pray for the Ramzziddiw’s [sic] family and thank Cpl. Ramzziddiw [sic] for saving my life and allowing me to see my children again,” she went on to write. “I pray for my in-laws that they may find peace. And I pray and ask for privacy as I clutch on to my children and get through this.”

The woman also says she prays for her husband’s soul.

“I pray for my husband, that he’s welcomed in the kingdom of our Heavenly Father and Rest In Peace. You’re able to ride free now Mi Amor, until we meet again. I love you.”

