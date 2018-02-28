BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that he will be adding $125 million to enhance school safety procedures in Maryland.

Hogan said the $125 million would be used to accelerate and enhance improvements such as secure doors and windows, metal detectors, security cameras and panic buttons.

Hogan also said he opposes President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers.

The Republican governor also says he will commit an additional $50 million a year in new school safety grants to supplement and improve state and local school safety efforts.

Hogan also said he will increase the budget for the Maryland Center for School Safety by 600 percent. This will allow them to get social media experts to search for threats to schools.

Hogan outlined the plans at a news conference on the same day state lawmakers held a hearing on a bill to ban bump stocks. Those are devices that can increase a semi-automatic rifle’s firing rate to nearly fully automatic. Hogan said he supports the ban.

