BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: Watch town hall today at 6:30 p.m. on WJZ, as leaders address issues the city is facing.
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Center for School Safety Governing Board, school safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that he will be adding $125 million to enhance school safety procedures in Maryland.

Hogan said the $125 million would be used to accelerate and enhance improvements such as secure doors and windows, metal detectors, security cameras and panic buttons.

Hogan also said he opposes President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers.

RELATED: Gov. Larry Hogan Opposes Arming Teachers In Maryland Schools

The Republican governor also says he will commit an additional $50 million a year in new school safety grants to supplement and improve state and local school safety efforts.

Hogan also said he will increase the budget for the Maryland Center for School Safety by 600 percent. This will allow them to get social media experts to search for threats to schools.

Hogan outlined the plans at a news conference on the same day state lawmakers held a hearing on a bill to ban bump stocks. Those are devices that can increase a semi-automatic rifle’s firing rate to nearly fully automatic. Hogan said he supports the ban.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch