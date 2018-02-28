BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Okay, so we have been discussing a slug of cruddy weather moving our way. It is now on the radar, and indeed on the way. As I have written here before sometimes no surprises, in a forecast period, is a good thing. This is one of those times.

Truth be told sometimes these lows, as they pass to the East, pull cold air in and we get a burst of snow at the end of such an event. There will not be a winter like surprise with this one. And the beat goes on.

We will get sunny for the weekend and temperatures will be normal. If there is a question to be answered it will be if the winds remain with us on Saturday as the storm expands offshore. AND will that low fling some clouds our way, more than forecast, on Saturday. As of now we have this outlook for Saturday 3-3-18; ” Partly Sunny and Breezy. Temps normal.” We’ll keep our eye on that one.

MB!

