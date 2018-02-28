BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A really nice and warm last day of February, as temperatures again reached over 60 degrees! There are big changes on the way as usual!

An area of rain will develop tomorrow, then as a storm grows deeper off in the Atlantic, winds will become stronger after midnight and continue all day Friday until they begin to subside by Saturday.

A high wind watch will go into effect at 1 a.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. Saturday. Winds across the region may gust over 50 mph. These kinds of winds, can cause power outages, tree limbs and weak rooted trees to come down and loose objects blown around as well.

Updated forecasts tomorrow as we watch the storm develop.

