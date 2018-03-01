BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say a car exploded in Woodlawn Thursday morning when a man sprayed aerosol deodorant inside and then lit a cigarette.

The impact blew the doors off, separated the roof from the top of the car and blew out the windshield.

Police say the man is lucky to be alive and conscious, although he was taken to Bayview Burn unit.

It happened in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in front of The Restaurant Store.

The Restaurant Store manager tells WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta that the driver was a frequent customer. He was the one who rushed outside to call 911 when he heard the explosion.

