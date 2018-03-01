WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Warning In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced today that D.C.’s famous cherry trees are expected to hit peak bloom March 17 through March 20.

There are more than 3,000 of the trees in the city, most of them near the Tidal Basin. The original plants were a a gift of friendship in 1912 from Japan to the United States.

Every year, more than a million people flock to the city to see the blooms and participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival. This year, the festival goes from March 20 to April 15.

