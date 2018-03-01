BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has received the maximum penalty allowed — three years in prison — after being found guilty of tying a cinderblock to his dog and throwing him into Liberty Reservoir.
Anthony “Tony” Muniz was convicted by a Carroll County jury of aggravated animal cruelty after a two day trial.
In February 2017, a black and white pit bull mix named Roscoe was found dead in the reservoir. A microchip linked the dog to Muniz.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County, an investigation conducted by Carroll County Animal Control and the Baltimore Environmental Police revealed that Muniz had thrown the dog and the cinderblock off the Liberty Reservoir bridge.
He allegedly did so to send a hurtful message to his then girlfriend.
“My office will aggressively prosecute the abuse or mistreatment of animals,” State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said in a statement. “Often people who mistreat and abuse animals pose a much greater risk to the public and are more likely to commit other crimes. I hope this conviction and sentence sends a warning to anyone who would engage in such conduct in the future.”
