GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Democratic deputy majority whip of the Maryland House of Delegates has been convicted on federal bribery and conspiracy charges.

Sixty-year-old Michael Vaughn was convicted Thursday on one count of conspiracy and four counts of bribery. No sentencing date was set.

Prosecutors say Vaughn took more than $15,000 in bribes in exchange for advancing two bills regarding Sunday liquor sales permits, which both became law in recent years.

Prosecutors say Vaughn took cash from liquor store owners and a former county liquor inspector. Vaughn’s lawyers insisted he accepted bundles of money believing they were campaign donations, not bribes.

Vaughn represented parts of Prince George’s County from 2003 until early last year.

During his career, Vaughn also served as deputy majority whip and senior member of a House economics committee.

