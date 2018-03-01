ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a bill to strengthen a state law addressing online bullying of children.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It now goes to the House.

Sen. Robert Zirkin, the bill sponsor, says the 2013 law hasn’t kept pace with technology and needs updating.

The bill ends the requirement that a course of conduct be established to punish someone who bullies a child online. It also creates new penalties. For example, a person who intentionally induces a child online to commit suicide could face a penalty of up to 10 years on prison.

The bill is named “Grace’s Law” after 15-year-old Grace McComas, who committed suicide in 2012 after repeated online bullying.

