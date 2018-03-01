BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high wind watch has been issued for Thursday night through 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Winds across the region may gust upwards of 55 mph.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says most of Maryland is already under an advisory and the rest of the state should expect to be under an advisory or warning before the end of the storm.

#WJZ Today's script. By tonight add WIND to that forecast. Gusts as high as 55 mph. pic.twitter.com/2DmMdtoceg — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 1, 2018

Stay alert as the strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Early Friday morning rain will contribute to any damage done. The National Weather Service warned that power outages are possible.

High Wind Warnings in effect from the Potomac Highlands to the Chesapeake Bay Thurs ngt through Fri ngt. High Wind Watches in effect for NE Maryland for the same time period. In the warnings, expect northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 60 mph causing power outages. pic.twitter.com/4eFU8sRrQ8 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 1, 2018

Lows for the weekend are in the 30’s and high’s in the mid to upper 40’s.

