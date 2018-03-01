WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Watch In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high wind watch has been issued for Thursday night through 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Winds across the region may gust upwards of 55 mph.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says most of Maryland is already under an advisory and the rest of the state should expect to be under an advisory or warning before the end of the storm.

Stay alert as the strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Early Friday morning rain will contribute to any damage done. The National Weather Service warned that power outages are possible.

Lows for the weekend are in the 30’s and high’s in the mid to upper 40’s.

