BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high wind watch has been issued for Thursday night through 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Winds across the region may gust upwards of 55 mph.
WJZ’s Marty Bass says most of Maryland is already under an advisory and the rest of the state should expect to be under an advisory or warning before the end of the storm.
Stay alert as the strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Early Friday morning rain will contribute to any damage done. The National Weather Service warned that power outages are possible.
Lows for the weekend are in the 30’s and high’s in the mid to upper 40’s.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Marty BassBaltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as...More from Marty Bass