BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Landsdowne Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Thomas Fisher of Glen Burnie.

He was found laying in the southbound lane of Annapolis Road north of Hoffman Avenue near the Anne Arundel County line by a motorist who called 9-1-1 around 10:41 p.m., and later pronounced dead at Saint Agnes Hospital.

Baltimore County Police says tips from the public helped them track down a teal 1997 Buick LeSabre with extensive damage to the front grill, hood and windshield that was abandoned without tags in the 700 block of Wedeman Avenue in Linthicum.

They were able to track down the driver, Lloyd Edward Willey of Linthicum Heights, who was arrested and charged on citation with hit-and-run violations as well as driving unlicensed.

The case will be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office of Baltimore County for further review. He is presently being held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

