WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Warning In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Free Hygiene Products, Local TV, Maryland Prisons

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have approved measures requiring correctional facilities to have free feminine hygiene products available on request for inmates.

Both the House and Senate unanimously passed bills on Thursday.

Diana Philip is the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland, a reproductive rights group. She says women who have been incarcerated in the state have said they haven’t been able to get the supplies they need.

The measure also requires the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards to review each correctional facility’s policy and records relating to menstrual hygiene products during regular inspections.

Other states, including neighboring Virginia, have been considering similar legislation. In August, the Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a memo mandating that feminine hygiene produces be available to all female inmates in federal institutions at no additional cost.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch