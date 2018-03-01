BALTIMORE (WJZ)– In the past decade, a trend has developed in education across Maryland. More high schools are offering classes in the culinary arts.

Fourteen Maryland high schools met at the Hyatt Regency in Baltimore Thursday for the 14th Annual Maryland ProStart Student Invitational.

Maryland’s top culinary and restaurant management students were given the opportunity to compete for college scholarships and win the right to represent the state of Maryland at the National ProStart Invitational.

“So that’s what they’re learning here today. The high pressure environment, be on your game and really deliver,” said Marshall Winston of the Restaurant Association of Maryland.

The teams displayed their culinary skills, management ability and knowledge of the food service industry. Each culinary team planned and cooked a three-course meal that was scrutinized by a panel of judges. They had one hour to prepare an appetizer, entrée and dessert from scratch.

Judges scored on proper food safety and sanitation procedures, cooking methods, food taste, teamwork and menu difficulty.

“Hopefully I can get good home cooked meals because, sorry to say, my mom is not the best good cook, but I want to do better,” Anne Arundel High senior Sam Grimes said.

The winner of the competition goes on to represent Maryland in the national competition in April in Rhode Island.

The following schools competed:

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis High School

Arundel High School

Northeast High School

Baltimore City

Edmondson-Westside High School

Baltimore County

George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology

Sollers Point Technical High School

Prince George’s County

Bladensburg High School

Bowie High School

C.H. Flowers High School

DuVal High School

Friendly High School

Gwynn Park High School

High Point High School

