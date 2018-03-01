BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Medical Examiner has found that an unborn baby that died after the mother was shot Sunday could have lived outside of the womb. The shooting is therefore being considered a double homicide.

Jasmine Chandler and Mia Robinson were both shot while in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue around 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Police believe the women were sitting in a parked car when a suspect came up and shot them before fleeing the scene.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the hospital. Robinson survived, but her unborn child died as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Police have released pictures of following individuals, who they want to identify in connection with the shooting.

