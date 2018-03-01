WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Warning In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Medical Examiner has found that an unborn baby that died after the mother was shot Sunday could have lived outside of the womb. The shooting is therefore being considered a double homicide.

Jasmine Chandler and Mia Robinson were both shot while in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue around 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Police believe the women were sitting in a parked car when a suspect came up and shot them before fleeing the scene.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the hospital. Robinson survived, but her unborn child died as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Police have released pictures of following individuals, who they want to identify in connection with the shooting.

persons of interest doulbe homicide Fatal Shooting Of Woman, Unborn Baby Now Considered Double Homicide

