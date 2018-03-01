WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Watch In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wet, windy, but mild as we move through the day, night and into tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon though it will be wet, windy, and chilly.

Today 55°, tomorrow 44°.

Wind Advisories will be in effect tomorrow, and into Saturday a.m. The sun then comes out on Saturday and we move into March. How good does that sound? March. The third month. The month, this year, we go back to daylight savings time. The month Spring begins.

We are coming out of the “Winter void.” But let’s not get too amped up yet. I still think we will get one late season taste of the current season. I hope, HOPE, I am wrong, but “statistically speaking” it will happen. Remains to be seen.

But let’s not “bury the lead.” Today’s date is 3-1-2018. Looks good doesn’t it?

MB!

