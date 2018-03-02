BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree fell on a Montgomery County house, trapping multiple people inside.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded around 1 a.m. Friday morning and helped rescue two people from the home.

HIGH WIND WARNING – strong sustained & gusty winds throughout Montgomery County, as expected many reports of wires down incl several trees & lots of branches down, power outages, etc ~1a a large tree struck a house in Kendington pic.twitter.com/s50so1px9z — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 2, 2018

One of those people was a 100 year-old woman who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook