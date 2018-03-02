BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree fell on a Montgomery County house, trapping multiple people inside.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded around 1 a.m. Friday morning and helped rescue two people from the home.
One of those people was a 100 year-old woman who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
