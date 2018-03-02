BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released a video of three persons of interest connected to the robbery of a mail carrier in Baltimore earlier this week.

Authorities say the mail carrier was making deliveries when she was robbed on the corner of Ploy and West Monument Streets around 2 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455. Information may be sent via email to www.uspistips.com, or text: “USPIS” plus your tip to: TIP411 (874411).

Robbery of a Postal Service employee is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years, police say.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook