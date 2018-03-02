POWERFUL WIND STORM:  Wind Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Closes Schools | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | School Closings | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Ron Matz
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Cheerleaders, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is your chance to become a member of the Baltimore Ravens cheer leading squad.

Team members cheer on the Ravens at home games and travel around the world.

“Registration begins at 9:30 tomorrow morning. We’ll start teaching new material around 10:30 a.m. and the tryouts begin at 12:45,” says Ravens cheerleader Julienne. “We always have a big turnout. I just completed my second military tour. So I was gone for 12 days with my teammates visiting military bases. I was in Kuwait and it was incredible. It’s just an incredible experience I would never have if I wasn’t a Ravens cheerleader.”

The Ravens have the only coed stunt team in the NFL.

“It’s an amazing experience. I get to be on the field every Sunday and I get to make lifelong friends so its super fun,” says Ravens cheerleader Eugene.

Members of the squad are on the field for every home game, performing in front of 70,000 Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Baltimore really knows how to do it. Our fans are incredible. I love being in the stadium,” Julienne says. “The adrenaline and the rush when we run out of the tunnel, its unlike anything else.”

Ravens cheerleaders are incredibly active in the community, visiting schools and hospitals as well as appearing at charity and corporate events.

The tryouts are being held at the Merritt Club downtown location.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch