BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is your chance to become a member of the Baltimore Ravens cheer leading squad.

Team members cheer on the Ravens at home games and travel around the world.

“Registration begins at 9:30 tomorrow morning. We’ll start teaching new material around 10:30 a.m. and the tryouts begin at 12:45,” says Ravens cheerleader Julienne. “We always have a big turnout. I just completed my second military tour. So I was gone for 12 days with my teammates visiting military bases. I was in Kuwait and it was incredible. It’s just an incredible experience I would never have if I wasn’t a Ravens cheerleader.”

The Ravens have the only coed stunt team in the NFL.

“It’s an amazing experience. I get to be on the field every Sunday and I get to make lifelong friends so its super fun,” says Ravens cheerleader Eugene.

Members of the squad are on the field for every home game, performing in front of 70,000 Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Baltimore really knows how to do it. Our fans are incredible. I love being in the stadium,” Julienne says. “The adrenaline and the rush when we run out of the tunnel, its unlike anything else.”

Ravens cheerleaders are incredibly active in the community, visiting schools and hospitals as well as appearing at charity and corporate events.

The tryouts are being held at the Merritt Club downtown location.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook