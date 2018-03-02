BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In terms of customers affected, Friday’s wind storm is the worst in the BGE region since 2012, the power company says.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, BGE says crews had restored power to more than 76,000 customers, but that an additional 150,000 remain without power.

The outage map on BGE.com shows far less outages, but the map is experiencing technical issues and those numbers are inaccurate, BGE says.

“With wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour in the BGE service area still expected this afternoon and evening, it is likely additional outages will continue to occur,” a statement reads.

“Crews are working to restore service as safely and as quickly as possible, and are working in around-the-clock shifts until all customers are restored. Outage durations could be affected by hazardous conditions, including downed trees and large limbs that must be removed from power lines before repairs can be completed. Additionally, operation of bucket trucks for overhead repairs is limited in high winds.”

BGE asks all customers, including those with smart meters, to report their outage.

Outages and downed wires may be reported by calling 877-778-2222, on BGE.com and through mobile devices. Outages may also be reported online at BGE.com and via BGE’s free mobile app available today at the Apple Store or Google Play.

