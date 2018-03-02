WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Power Outages, Falling Trees, And School Closings Due To High Winds | WJZ Radar|School Closings| All Marc Train Service Suspended | Download The WJZ Weather App | 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A report from a plane landing at Dulles International Airport Friday morning during very high winds says nearly everyone on the plane vomited.

Winds in the area are very strong right now due to a powerful coastal storm moving along the East Coast, and the plane’s landing was reportedly very turbulent.

The report is on the National Weather Service’s Aviation Weather Center site. It reads:

“VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP.”

