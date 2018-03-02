POWERFUL WIND STORM:  Wind Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Closes Schools | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | School Closings | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a falling branch Friday during a powerful Nor’easter wind storm.

Baltimore County officials say was dead when they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Kingsville around 12:40 p.m.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the woman’s husband said she went outside to check the mail, that’s when the branch fell on her.

