BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a falling branch Friday during a powerful Nor’easter wind storm.
Baltimore County officials say was dead when they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Kingsville around 12:40 p.m.
RELATED: 1 Dead As Powerful Wind Storm Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Closes Schools
The Baltimore Sun reports that the woman’s husband said she went outside to check the mail, that’s when the branch fell on her.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook