BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a falling branch Friday during a powerful Nor’easter wind storm.

Baltimore County officials say was dead when they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Kingsville around 12:40 p.m.

At 1238, #BCoFD and #BCoPD crews were dispatched to the 11000 blk of Cedar Ln. in #Kingsville. When crews arrived, they found a 77 year old female who was struck by a large tree branch. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS Crews. ^TR — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) March 2, 2018

The Baltimore Sun reports that the woman’s husband said she went outside to check the mail, that’s when the branch fell on her.

