BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traveling is not for the faint of heart in Maryland Friday, as heavy winds impact roads, flights and even trains.

MARC train service was suspended on all three lines Friday due to the severe weather.

“Trees are beginning to fall blocking tracks and signal failures are occurring,” according to a Maryland Transit Administration release.

Falling trees also impacted road travel, and winds caused bridge closures in the area.

Two overturned tractor trailers shut down I-95 at Tydings Bridge around 11 a.m. and other bridges, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, closed due to the winds.

A tree that fell in northeast Baltimore destroyed two cars on the roadway below.

Another look at the Toyota totaled by the tree in NE #Baltimore. Driver OK, taken to hospital as a precaution. #windstorm pic.twitter.com/gDhursAKAi — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) March 2, 2018

BWI airport reported that there were some cancellations due to the winds.

Current conditions at BWI Marshall are normal with some cancellations due to weather. High winds expected throughout the day. Check with your airline for flight status information. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 2, 2018

At Dulles airport in Virginia, a flight report said “pretty much everyone on the plane threw up” during a “very bumpy” descent during a period of high winds.

Elsewhere in the area, trees fell on and damaged homes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook