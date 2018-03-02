BALTIMORE (AP) — Inspired by the impassioned activism of students who survived a Florida school shooting, some teenagers at one Maryland high school are organizing an effort to provide host families for out-of-town students attending a late March rally for gun control legislation in the U.S. capital.

The students say they brainstormed ways to help after the shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. They were also stirred to act after a Feb. 21 threat led to the evacuation of their own school in Bethesda, just northwest of Washington D.C.

Sixteen-year-old organizer Mai Canning said: “We kind of decided we’re tired of feeling like we can’t do anything.”

The Bethesda students now have a network of roughly 200 host families along the Washington-area Metro system.

