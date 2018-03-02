BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are working to find the suspect who killed a Towson University student more than two decades ago.

It was March 2, 1996 when Jenny Carrieri lost her sister.

“It has been 22 years. It still can feel like it was yesterday,” Carrieri said.

Jenny’s identical twin sister, Jody LeCornu, was found shot and killed inside her car on a snowy night in Towson, Maryland. The killer is still unknown.

“Our detectives continue to try to backtrack as to every step that happened that night, and to look into any possibility we can look into,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

On the night LeCornu was murdered, she had been drinking at the Mt. Washington Tavern and left to purchase beer before parking in a lot on York Road in Towson.

She was then approached by a male suspect who shot her once in the back. She drove across the street, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect followed her and took something from LeCornu’s car before driving off.

“As time goes on, people relax, people talk more. So if somebody may have been arrested with this person or family members, they tend to talk about it or some people even brag about this,” said Cpl. Vinson.

The murder still haunts LeCornu’s sister every day.

“Not knowing and it’s my mission to, you know, just to continue doing whatever I can. Helping keep her story out there. And I really feel hope. you know, I’m never giving up the hope that we’ll find the person,

Carrieri said.

A mission to bring closure to a grieving family and justice for LeCornu.

Police are offering a $32,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous and anyone with tips can call 866-7lockup.

