BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawmakers in Annapolis are taking another look at a measure that would punish slow drivers who hang out in the left lane.

A similar bill stalled in the Senate during the 2017 session, but Delegate William Folden of Frederick County re-introduced it Thursday to the House Environment and Transportation Committee, of which he is a member.

The bill says: “Providing that, on a roadway that has three or more lanes for traffic moving in the same direction with a posted maximum speed limit of 55 miles per hour or more, the far left lane may be used only for the overtaking and passing of another vehicle and, after overtaking and passing the other vehicle, the driver shall return to the right lane as soon as it is reasonably safe to do so.”

A fine of up to $500 could be issued against violators of the law.

Maryland is one of just six states that don’t designate the left lane for passing, co-sponsor C.T. Wilson (D-Charles County) told the Frederick News-Post.

