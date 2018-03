BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are seeking the identities of four men who they believe are connected to a homicide last month.

Baltimore police are attempting to identify the individuals seen in the photos below. The men are persons of interest in a Feb. 25 homicide in Northwest Baltimore.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook