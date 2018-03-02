WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  High Wind Warning In Effect Until Saturday Morning | WJZ Radar|School Closings| All Marc Train Service Suspended | Download The WJZ Weather App | 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over 17,000 people are without power in the area and the number continues to rise as high winds blow through Maryland. Wind gusts are reaching 40-50 MPH.

WJZ’s Marty Bass is reporting snow is beginning to fall in certain areas as moisture is being intensified and will move our way throughout the day. Western Maryland should expect snow showers later in the day.

The wind is also causing a lot of traffic problems and wind warnings are issued on all the local bridges. Service is suspended on all three MARC train lines. Try to avoid being on the roads as multiple crashes are being reported throughout the area.

Multiple school districts are closing due to the hazardous conditions. Baltimore City Schools, Baltimore County Schools, Calvert County Schools, Carroll County Schools, Charles County Schools, Frederick County Schools, Howard County Schools, Montgomery County Schools, and Prince George’s County Schools are all closed for the day.

The high winds are not expected to slow until some time Monday.

