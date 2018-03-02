WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Power Outages, Falling Trees, And School Closings Due To High Winds | WJZ Radar|School Closings| All Marc Train Service Suspended | Download The WJZ Weather App | 
By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:High winds, Tree Falls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large pine tree fell on and totaled two cars in Northeast Baltimore.

The tree fell at the intersection of Walter Ave. and Weaver Ave. as the two drivers were coming southbound on Walter.

Police say both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution and are expected to be okay.

One car, a white Toyota, had branches falling through the windshield.

Fallen trees and power lines have been reported throughout the area and are expected to continue to fall as the wind picks up.

RELATED: Power Outages, Falling Trees, And School Closings Due To High Winds

Schools and offices are also closing due to the hazardous conditions.

