BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large pine tree fell on and totaled two cars in Northeast Baltimore.

The tree fell at the intersection of Walter Ave. and Weaver Ave. as the two drivers were coming southbound on Walter.

2 drivers transported w minor injuries after pine tree is blown on to their cars as they drive on Walther Ave in NE #Baltimore #wind pic.twitter.com/QyCikQn8Zf — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) March 2, 2018

Police say both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution and are expected to be okay.

One car, a white Toyota, had branches falling through the windshield.

Another look at the Toyota totaled by the tree in NE #Baltimore. Driver OK, taken to hospital as a precaution. #windstorm pic.twitter.com/gDhursAKAi — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) March 2, 2018

Fallen trees and power lines have been reported throughout the area and are expected to continue to fall as the wind picks up.

RELATED: Power Outages, Falling Trees, And School Closings Due To High Winds

Schools and offices are also closing due to the hazardous conditions.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook