BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large pine tree fell on and totaled two cars in Northeast Baltimore.
The tree fell at the intersection of Walter Ave. and Weaver Ave. as the two drivers were coming southbound on Walter.
Police say both drivers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution and are expected to be okay.
One car, a white Toyota, had branches falling through the windshield.
Fallen trees and power lines have been reported throughout the area and are expected to continue to fall as the wind picks up.
Schools and offices are also closing due to the hazardous conditions.
Mike SchuhMike Schuh joined the WJZ news team as a general assignment reporter in 1993. During his time at WJZ, he’s received awards for a wide range of news...More from Mike Schuh