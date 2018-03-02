STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Damages Property | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The high wind warning is still in effect across most of Maryland from Frederick County to the Eastern Shore.

Winds are still gusting to over 40 mph in many areas after a day with wind gusts that exceeded 50 to 60 mph in many places.

During the Saturday, winds will continue to get slowly weaker, but it will still be a very breezy day all over the region. Sunshine will help get us up to the upper 40’s, as well.

Sunday will be nicer and less windy still, with plenty of sun, too.

Have a nice weekend, and hope you get your power restored as soon as possible.

