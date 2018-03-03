BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s speed and red light camera system is set to expand later this month, nearly doubling the size of the program that has raked in millions in fines since its reinstatement last year.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the Department of Transportation is adding 44 cameras across the city, which will bring the total number of cameras to 100. The additions include 19 speed cameras, 19 red light cameras and six cameras designed to catch commercial vehicles that drive on prohibited roads.

The new cameras will be activated March 19, after a mandatory two-week warning period.

Since speed cameras were reinstated in August 2017, the city has issued nearly $8 million in fines and red light cameras have resulted in about $4 million in fines, according to The Sun. Baltimore’s previous camera system shut down in 2016 following concerns for accuracy.

Speed cameras carry a $40 fine while red light cameras cost drivers $75.

The following are new speed camera locations:

Frederick Douglass High School: 1800-2400 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School: 5400-5700 block Moravia Road

Holy Angels Catholic School: 900-1200 block of South Caton Avenue

Edmondson Westside High School: 4200-4500 block of Edmondson Avenue

Glenmount Elementary/Middle School: 5900-6400 Walther Avenue

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute/Western High School: 1200-1600 West Cold Spring Lane

Gwynns Falls Elemantary School: 2600-2800 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Gilman School: 100-800 West Northern Parkway

Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6200 Harford Road

Mergenthaler High School, St. Elizabeth School, and the Baltimore City College High School: 3400-3900 The Alameda

Baltimore City College High School: 1000-1300 33rd Street

Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School: 4200-4600 Liberty Heights Avenue

Frederick Elementary School: 2500-2900 Frederick Avenue

Benjamin Banneker Eubie Blake Academy: 1200-1400 Woodbourne Avenue

Westport Academy Elementary Middle School: 2500-2700 Waterview Avenue

Wolfe Street Academy: 200-300 South Wolfe Street

Mergenthaler High School: 3300-3600 Loch Raven Boulevard

Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6100 Old Harford Road

Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School: 100-300 East Patapsco Avenue

Arlington Elementary/Middle School: 5300-5500 Park Heights Avenue

Archbishop Curley High School: 4200 – 4400 Erdman Avenue

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School: 4200 – 4800 Pennington Avenue

Below are new red light camera locations:

Reisterstown Road (Southbound) at Patterson Avenue

East North Avenue (Westbound) at North Howard Street

South Monroe Street (Northbound) at Washington Boulevard

South Monroe Street (Southbound) at Washington Boulevard

Belair Road (Southbound) at Erdman Avenue

Erdman Avenue (Eastbound) at Belair Road

Pulaski Highway (Eastbound) at North Point Road

North Calvert Street (Northbound) at East Baltimore Street

Harford Northbound and The Alameda

Harford Southbound and The Alameda

West Northern Parkway Eastbound and Greenspring Avenue

West Northern Parkway Westbound and Greenspring Avenue

Erdman Avenue Eastbound and North Macon Street

Erdman Avenue Westbound and North Macon Street

East 33rd Street Eastbound and Greenmount Avenue

East 33rd Street Westbound and Greenmount Avenue

Loch Raven Boulevard Northbound and East Belvedere Avenue

Loch Raven Boulevard Southbound and East Belvedere Avenue

Pulaski Highway Eastbound and Moravia Park Drive

West Northern Parkway Westbound and Falls Road

North Fulton Avenue Northbound and West North Avenue

Light Street Southbound and West Pratt Street/East Pratt Street

West Pratt Street Eastbound and Light Street

East Madison Street Westbound and North Linwood Avenue

East Belvedere Avenue Eastbound and Hillen Road

Aliceanna Street Eastbound and South Wolfe Street

Aliceanna Street Westbound and South Wolfe Street

Liberty Heights Avenue Eastbound and West Northern Parkway

Liberty Heights Avenue Westbound and West Northern Parkway

The cameras monitoring commercial vehicles give out warnings for the first offense, followed by a $125 fine on a second offense and a $250 fine thereafter.

The following are new commercial vehicle camera locations:

1400-1700 Broening Highway

2300-2500 Chesapeake Avenue

3000-3200 Boston Street

800-1000 Fleet Street

3800-4000 Pulaski Highway

1600-1800 East Fayette Street

The way speed cameras operate in Maryland could change through two bills in the General Assembly.

