BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s speed and red light camera system is set to expand later this month, nearly doubling the size of the program that has raked in millions in fines since its reinstatement last year.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the Department of Transportation is adding 44 cameras across the city, which will bring the total number of cameras to 100. The additions include 19 speed cameras, 19 red light cameras and six cameras designed to catch commercial vehicles that drive on prohibited roads.
The new cameras will be activated March 19, after a mandatory two-week warning period.
Since speed cameras were reinstated in August 2017, the city has issued nearly $8 million in fines and red light cameras have resulted in about $4 million in fines, according to The Sun. Baltimore’s previous camera system shut down in 2016 following concerns for accuracy.
Speed cameras carry a $40 fine while red light cameras cost drivers $75.
The following are new speed camera locations:
- Frederick Douglass High School: 1800-2400 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School: 5400-5700 block Moravia Road
- Holy Angels Catholic School: 900-1200 block of South Caton Avenue
- Edmondson Westside High School: 4200-4500 block of Edmondson Avenue
- Glenmount Elementary/Middle School: 5900-6400 Walther Avenue
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute/Western High School: 1200-1600 West Cold Spring Lane
- Gwynns Falls Elemantary School: 2600-2800 Gwynns Falls Parkway
- Gilman School: 100-800 West Northern Parkway
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6200 Harford Road
- Mergenthaler High School, St. Elizabeth School, and the Baltimore City College High School: 3400-3900 The Alameda
- Baltimore City College High School: 1000-1300 33rd Street
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School: 4200-4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
- Frederick Elementary School: 2500-2900 Frederick Avenue
- Benjamin Banneker Eubie Blake Academy: 1200-1400 Woodbourne Avenue
- Westport Academy Elementary Middle School: 2500-2700 Waterview Avenue
- Wolfe Street Academy: 200-300 South Wolfe Street
- Mergenthaler High School: 3300-3600 Loch Raven Boulevard
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School: 6000-6100 Old Harford Road
- Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School: 100-300 East Patapsco Avenue
- Arlington Elementary/Middle School: 5300-5500 Park Heights Avenue
- Archbishop Curley High School: 4200 – 4400 Erdman Avenue
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School: 4200 – 4800 Pennington Avenue
Below are new red light camera locations:
- Reisterstown Road (Southbound) at Patterson Avenue
- East North Avenue (Westbound) at North Howard Street
- South Monroe Street (Northbound) at Washington Boulevard
- South Monroe Street (Southbound) at Washington Boulevard
- Belair Road (Southbound) at Erdman Avenue
- Erdman Avenue (Eastbound) at Belair Road
- Pulaski Highway (Eastbound) at North Point Road
- North Calvert Street (Northbound) at East Baltimore Street
- Harford Northbound and The Alameda
- Harford Southbound and The Alameda
- West Northern Parkway Eastbound and Greenspring Avenue
- West Northern Parkway Westbound and Greenspring Avenue
- Erdman Avenue Eastbound and North Macon Street
- Erdman Avenue Westbound and North Macon Street
- East 33rd Street Eastbound and Greenmount Avenue
- East 33rd Street Westbound and Greenmount Avenue
- Loch Raven Boulevard Northbound and East Belvedere Avenue
- Loch Raven Boulevard Southbound and East Belvedere Avenue
- Pulaski Highway Eastbound and Moravia Park Drive
- West Northern Parkway Westbound and Falls Road
- North Fulton Avenue Northbound and West North Avenue
- Light Street Southbound and West Pratt Street/East Pratt Street
- West Pratt Street Eastbound and Light Street
- East Madison Street Westbound and North Linwood Avenue
- East Belvedere Avenue Eastbound and Hillen Road
- Aliceanna Street Eastbound and South Wolfe Street
- Aliceanna Street Westbound and South Wolfe Street
- Liberty Heights Avenue Eastbound and West Northern Parkway
- Liberty Heights Avenue Westbound and West Northern Parkway
The cameras monitoring commercial vehicles give out warnings for the first offense, followed by a $125 fine on a second offense and a $250 fine thereafter.
The following are new commercial vehicle camera locations:
- 1400-1700 Broening Highway
- 2300-2500 Chesapeake Avenue
- 3000-3200 Boston Street
- 800-1000 Fleet Street
- 3800-4000 Pulaski Highway
- 1600-1800 East Fayette Street
The way speed cameras operate in Maryland could change through two bills in the General Assembly.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook