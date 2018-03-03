BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a man died after being stabbed outside of a Dundalk movie theater Friday.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue for a report of a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found Christopher Dale Trotter, 33, in the parking lot in front of the movie theater suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted by the suspect.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook