State Of Emergency Issued As Powerful Wind Storm Hits MarylandGov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency as fierce winds blow through Maryland.

Some Believe Return Of Surveillance Plane Will Deter Crime, Police Corruption In BaltimoreThe controversial private plane that once flew over Baltimore, taking pictures of the entire city, could be making a comeback.

Highway Shuts Down After 2 Tractor Trailers Overturn On Tydings Bridge, US 40 Hatem BridgeTwo overturned tractor trailers have shut down I-95 at Tydings Bridge and US 40 Hatem Bridge Friday morning.

BGE: This Is The Worst Storm In 6 Years In Terms Of Affected CustomersIn terms of customers affected, Friday's wind storm is the worst in the BGE region since 2012, the power company says.

Windy Plane Landing Report From Dulles: 'Pretty Much Everyone... Threw Up'A report from a plane landing at Dulles International Airport Friday morning during very high winds says nearly everyone on the plane vomited.

State Of Emergency Issued As Powerful Wind Storm Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Damages PropertyAt least one person has been killed and thousands are without power as a result of the high winds blowing through Maryland Friday.

BGE: It's Not Safe For Workers To Repair OutagesHomeowners who lose power during the wind storm may have to wait for the weather to calm before their power is restored.

CSX Train Cars Fall Into Susquehanna River During Friday's Strong WindsCSX is investigating after a derailment caused train cars to fall into the Susquehanna River.

Hot Coil Challenge: The Dumb And Dangerous New Internet FadA YouTube video showing a man intentionally burning his arm on a stove's hot coil has been viewed thousands of times and is terrifying parents around the country.

Loved Ones Say Goodbye To Md. Football Player Killed Shielding Girlfriend In ShootingThree months after someone opened fire inside a New Year’s Eve party, family and friends said goodbye to a college athlete injured in the shooting.