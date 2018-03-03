BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The entire month of March is dedicated to Maryland’s wineries and abundant selection.

This is the second annual “Maryland Wine Month” showcasing local wineries and encouraging people to visit them.

A month-long celebration to recognize Maryland’s vineyards and their award-winning products raises a glass to the state’s wine industry.

“You guys kicked off and opened the door to the craft beverage industry in the state,” said Mark Newgent, Office of the Maryland Governor. “You are so important to our agriculture, entertainment, and tourism industry again. We are so glad to kick off Maryland Wine Month.

There are more than 80 wineries spread across Maryland, offering a wine for every palate. A vibrant and important industry dating back to 1648.

“Very important the consumers in Maryland recognize the hard work and the effort that goes into producing fine, quality wines, ” said Judy Crow, with Crow Vineyard and Winery. “We have three out of every 100 wines purchased in Maryland are Maryland wines we would like to see that number much higher.”

Maryland is working toward becoming a leader in wine growing.

Promoting the local product helps to elevate this growing industry.

“Go to your local stores, go to your local restaurants, and ask for Maryland wine,” Crow said. “Ask for it, drink it, enjoy it. Get out to the wineries and try some new wines.”

Maryland Wine Month also aims to educate the community, introducing them to new beverages and maybe even inspire people to open their own winery.

There are events planned throughout March to celebrate Maryland Wine Month.

Click here for a list of wine events in Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook