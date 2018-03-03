STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Damages Property | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Danny Valencia

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and infielder Danny Valencia have agreed on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Valencia will make $1.2 million if he makes the Orioles and can add $3 million in performance bonuses.

Valencia, who is 33, has played eight major league seasons with Minnesota, Boston, Baltimore, Kansas City, Toronto, Oakland and Seattle.

Last season, Valencia hit .256 in 130 games with the Mariners with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs.

In 2013, he hit .304 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games with the Orioles.

He is expected to compete for a reserve infielder’s job and can also play right and left field.

With Valencia’s addition, the Orioles have 66 players in camp.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch