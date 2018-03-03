STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Damages Property | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The powerful nor’easter is continuing to cause railway problems up and down the Northeast.

Amtrak said riders should expect significant delays as service between Washington, D.C. and Boston resumed Saturday. Trains are running on a modified schedule after rail lines were shut down at the height of Friday’s storm.

The commuter system Metro-North said service in parts of Connecticut and Long Island, New York, remain suspended Saturday due to fallen utility poles and trees.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported some subway and commuter rail trains to communities hardest hit by flooding were experiencing delays.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Saturday, joining Maryland and Virginia governors who made the declarations Friday. Declaring a state of emergency allows states to deploy federal resources and request aid.

