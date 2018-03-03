STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Damages Property | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

White House press secretary says “we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed.”

