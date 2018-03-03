BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CSX is investigating after a derailment caused train cars to fall into the Susquehanna River.

The derailment occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday, when wind gusts reached more than 80 miles per hour in some areas. It happened on the Susquehanna River Bridge near Perryville.

The CSX freight train was headed to Richmond, Va.

Six rail cars derailed, and four of the rail cars fell into the river. Two rail cars have been pulled from the river, and crews are working to get the other two out.

No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved, according to CSX.

